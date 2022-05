Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is giving credit where it is due to Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates.

The media personality and host of the biggest reality show on TV took to Twitter to give the set its flowers.

Ebuka who is hosting the reunion show which is currently filming and will air from Monday June 17, noted that the set has been the best dressed so far.

He tweeted, “Best dressed set.”

Best dressed set 👌🏾 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) May 7, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...