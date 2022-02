Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has announced that she has changed the spelling of his name.

The media personality took the information to Twitter on Wednesday morning, where he made it public and shares the new spelling of his first name, Ebuka.

He tweeted,

“New name 3BXK4. Pronounced Ebuka.

New name 3BXK4. Pronounced EBUKA. — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) February 23, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...