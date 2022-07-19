Ebubeagu kills 7 wedding guests in Imo, injures 5

Gunmen suspected to be operatives of Ebubeagu security outfit have reportedly killed seven wedding guests in Awomama, Oru West LGA of Imo State.

Sources say the killing occurred on Sunday as the victims were returning to their village, Otulu, in Oru East LGA of the state.

The President General of the Otulu community, Nnamdi Agbor, told newsmen that seven persons died on the spot while others were missing.

He said, “As they were going home, Ebubeagu operatives saw them on motorcycles and opened fire on them. As I speak to you, we have recovered seven bodies who are our people.”

He said the commissioner of police and the commander of 34 Artillery Brigade Command had visited the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident, saying they had launched an investigation with a view to apprehending the suspects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...