EbonyLife Production Releases Theatrical Poster for Adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s “The King’s Horseman”

EbonyLive Production has taken to their social media to share the theatrical poster for the much-anticipated adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s The King’s Horseman.

Posting on their page, they wrote:

“You have no respect for what you do not understand.” #TheKingsHorseman, an EbonyLife Production. Screenplay written and directed by Biyi Bandele, adapted from a play by Wole Soyinka is coming soon to @NaijaOnNetflix.”

They further shared that the film “will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2022,” and this will make it “the first ever Yoruba language film to premiere at TIFF in the Special Presentation category.”

See their posts:

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2022, making it the first ever Yoruba language film to premiere at TIFF in the Special Presentation category.#TIFF2022#ElesinOba#TheKingsHorseman#NaijaOnNetflix #EbonyLifeFilms#EbonyLifeStudios — EbonyLife Studios (@EbonyLife_TV) July 28, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...