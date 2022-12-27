Ebonyi APC Chairman’s home set ablaze

Hoodlums have burnt the country home of the All Progressives Congress Chairman in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, at Ekoli Edda, in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, according to an eyewitness who would not want his name mentioned in print, occurred at 10.18pm, on Monday.

A reliable source in the area told ThePunch that Okoro-Emegha, had on December 24, kicked against the election of a youth group in the community that saw the emergence of loyalists to the immediate past chairman of the Afikpo South LGA, Eni China, as principal officers of the community group.

The APC boss, according to the source, had expressed displeasure over the election and reportedly drew the attention of the new Council area chairman, Hon. Chima Ekumankama, who cancelled the election and called for the group’s disbandment.

On a visit in the area by the APC stalwart, the hoodlums were said to have opened fire on him and his Ebubeagu orderlies, and pitted them in a gun duel . Sensing that the alleged AK-47 wielding hoodlums had overpowered his Pump Action-wielding Ebubeagu orderlies, the party chieftain retreated and proceeded to Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

While in Abakaliki, news filtered in, that his country home has been set on ablaze by the suspected hoodlums.

Calls and messages made and sent to the Ebonyi Police Command were neither picked nor responded to, as of the time of filing this report, even though it was gathered that its rank and files had taken over the community to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

But confirming the incident, the APC chairman, Okoro-Emegha, said he was attacked by thugs loyal to a politician in the area, saying his house has equally been burnt by the miscreants.

He said, “Yes. It’s true. They attacked me tonight at Ekoli Edda community, and the same people, some of whom I know, I have just heard burnt my house.

“These are Eni’s boys and they attacked me and they are they people that burnt my house. I call on the police and other security agencies to swing into action. They know what to do to unravel the truth of the matter. They know what to do.”

