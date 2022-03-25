Eagles’ Shehu welcomes baby boy ahead of Ghana clash

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has announced the arrival of his baby boy.

Shehu and his wife Naja’atu Suleiman welcome the child on Wednesday as he prepares for the Eagles’ World Cup playoff tie against Ghana.

“We are thrilled to announce our baby boy, mother and baby are in good health. We thank Allah!”,he wrote on his Twitter handle.

“We were blessed with the arrival of our son this morning.

“We appreciate your prayers.”

Shehu could either be used as a right-back or defensive midfielder against Ghana.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...