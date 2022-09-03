Eagles ready to conquer Ghana – Yusuf speaks ahead of return leg

The head coach of the Super Eagles Team B, Salisu Yusuf, has disclosed that he has put behind the 2-0 loss to the Black Galaxies of Ghana in the first leg of the CHAN qualifiers.

Both sides will clash in a second leg billed to take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, September 3, later today, where the home-based Eagles need at least three unreplied goals if they hope to qualify for the tournament to be hosted by Algeria from January 8.

There is pressure on the Super Eagles B to avenge Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in the hands of the Black Stars inside the same stadium.

In a chat with Brilla FM, Yusuf said: “What is past is past and that is the case with the match we played in Ghana. Now we are looking forward to a good match on Saturday.

“We are doing all we need to do to achieve our utmost desire to be in Algeria next year. There may have been one or two lapses that caught us on the bad end in Cape Coast but we can’t continue to dwell on that. We want to achieve a good result on Saturday.

