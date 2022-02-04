Eagles missed Osimhen at AFCON – Koulibaliy

SENEGAL captain Kalidou Koulibaly believes the Nigerian team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon sorely missed Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the tournament.

The Eagles crashed out of the tournament in Cameroon in the Round of 16 after losing 1-0 to Tunisia.

The three-time winners had recorded victories over Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau in Group D but could not get past a disciplined Carthage Eagles side at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

Koulibaly who was instrumental to Senegal’s 3-1 win over Burkina Faso said, “He’s (Osimhen) a big player with great attitude and force which could have helped the Eagles.

“Many teams were scared of them with the way they started but were unlucky against Tunisia.”

When asked about the chances of Teranga Lions lifting the AFCON title for the first in their history, the Napoli defender said, “We just have to believe and give our best as we aim to make history here.”

“We have faith and now we’ll battle to win it.”

In Cameroon, Senegal will be aiming to become the first side since Egypt in 2010 to reach consecutive AFCON finals, having been defeated by Algeria in 2019, 17 years after their first loss in the showpiece fixture — against this year’s Nations Cup hosts, in 2002.

