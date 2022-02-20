E-Money Arrives 40th Birthday Party in Grand Style

Music executive E-Money held a lavish birthday celebration party on Saturday, February 19 to mark his 40th birthday.

The businessman and father of three arrived the venue of the shindig in grand style with wife and children.

E-Money got the guests excited when he showed up in a Rolls Royce, fireworks and of course belly dancers who ushered him into the hall.

The event saw a lot of guests from both the entertainment and business circle as they gathered to celebrate with the entrepreneur on reaching this new milestone.

