Dwyane Wade’s Daughter, Zaya, Talks About the ‘Hateful Comments’ She’s Received Since Coming Out as Trans

Zaya Wade continues to wax stronger despite all the hate she has faced since coming out as trans.

The daughter of NBA legend Dwyane Wade spoke with People in a joint interview with her stepmother Gabrielle Union, in which they spoke about coming out as transgender in 2020, and how online beauty advice has impacted her.

“As a trans person, once I came out, there was a lot of hateful comments about how I should grow my hair out long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though that’s not true at all,” she said. “That kind of advice is just trying to break you, but don’t let it.”

She added that the most important advice her stepmom gave her was “telling me that not everyone in the world and in the media is going to be truthful about what you look like.”

“I don’t have to believe everything they say,” she added. “The only thing I have to believe is what I feel and what beauty means to me. I think focusing on inner beauty is the most important.”

And Gabrielle Union added that she and her husband stress the value of “internal beauty” to their children and that “there is no one way to be a woman or to be feminine.”

“There are a billion ways to exist because there are billions of people and each person has the ability to decide for themselves how they want to exist in the world and how they want to move through the world,” the actress said. “We talk to her about resisting anti-Blackness and not centering Eurocentric beauty ideals.”

You can read more about their interview here at People.

