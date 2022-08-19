Dwyane Wade Files Court Papers to Officially Change Transgender Daughter’s Name

Dwyane Wade has filed court papers to officially change his transgender daughter’s name to Zaya.

The former NBA player filed court papers on Thursday morning, August 18, petitioning for the 15-year-old to be allowed to officially change her name from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

In addition to the name change, Dwyane Wade is also seeking the court to legally issue a decree that recognises that the minor’s gender has changed to “female,” The Blast reports.

It specifically cites the reason for the change as “to conform with gender identity.” The petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court states that he has full authority to enact decisions on his daughter’s behalf. He has notified his former wife and daughter’s mother, Siohvaughn Funches.

