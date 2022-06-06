Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys a House for His Mom: ‘I’ll Happily Take Her Tears of Joy’

Dwayne’The Rock’ Johnson is an amazing son.

The actor took to Instagram to share a few videos of his mother, Ata Johnson, who he surprised with a brand new home.

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry,” he captioned the post. “These days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy.”

The video shows them walking into the home through the front door, how astonished they both are, before he makes the reveal.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream,’” he wrote.

Check out the post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...