Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Tops Box Office Again

Congratulations to Dwayne Johnson!

The actor-wrestler’s new superhero flick, Black Adam, brought in $27.7 million this past Friday to Sunday in the United States, which is a 59 percent decline from its opening weekend. So, in total, it has earned $111.1 million in the country, making it his 18th movie to gross over $100 million in the U.S.

Also, the movie has also pulled in $250 million at the international box office.

While critics have rated the movie an average of 39% on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience has given it a 90%.

