Dwayne Johnson Unfollows “Black Adam” and Warner Bros. on Social Media Following Movie Controversy

New reports have confirmed that Dwayne Johnson has unfollowed Warner Bros. Discovery and Black Adam on social media amid claims that the company killed his character.

Recall that the actor has been working on the Black Adam project for more than a decade, and following its release weeks ago, rumors surfaced, claiming that he leaked altered financial reports to make it seems like the movie was a success.

And then another report surfaced, claiming that DC Comics is making major changes to the universe that will affect his superhero character.

Now, E-Wrestling News and Movie Web are reporting that the actor is no longer following both accounts the Black Adam and the Warner Bros. accounts, fueling rumors of internal war.

After a rocky run, DC has appointed James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as the head of all future film projects.

