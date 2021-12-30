Dwayne Johnson is Mad at Vin Diesel for Reaching Out on Instagram, Says There’s ‘No Chance’ He Will Rejoin ‘Fast & Furious’

Dwayne Johnson is not interested in rejoining the cast of Fast & Furious.

Apparently, the actor got upset with Vin Diesel for taking to Instagram to ask him to rejoin the franchise. he made this clear in an interview with CNN, where he said that he felt that Diesel’s post was manipulative, adding that he didn’t like that the actor brought up his children and the late Paul Walker.

Johnson further said that he and Diesel spoke in private and he expressed that he was not returning.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel had said in his November post. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo.”

Johnson was not happy with him. However, he wishes them well.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Johnson said in his interview with CNN. “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Johnson continued, “My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience… I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

