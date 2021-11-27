Dwayne Johnson to Receive People’s Champion Award

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has been named as the recipient of this year’s People’s Champion Award.

The box office hit maker shared the good news on his Instagram page, revealing how special this particular award is to him given what it represents.

Dwayne Johnson stated that over the years, he has been nominated for a People’s Choice Award a total of 15 times but this nomination feels unreal because it represents an idea bigger than him – taking care of people.

Dwayne Johnson noted that he was humbled and moved for the consideration and it will truly be an honour to receive this award.

