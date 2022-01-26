Dwayne Johnson to Star in Movie Adaptation of ‘One of the Biggest’ Video Games

Dwayne Johnson has shared that he may be starring in a new mystery movie that is based on “one of the biggest, most badass games.”

The actor revealed this while talking to Men’s Journal, and while he didn’t share which particular video game movie adaption he would be a part of, he said that an announcement for the title would be coming later this year.

“I can’t tell you which game in particular we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year,” Johnson explained in the interview. “We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen—one that I’ve played for years. I’m really excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we’re going to do right by our gamer friends—but really we’re just going to make a great movie.”

Some fans believe it will be a movie adaption of Gears of War.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

