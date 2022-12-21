Dwayne Johnson Says “Black Adam” Won’t Be in ‘First Chapter’ of James Gunn-Led DC Universe

Black Adam’s journey in the DC Universe has been paused, Dwayne Johnson reveals in his Twitter post.

Per the actor, this was the outcome of his talk with DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, who decided that the anti-hero “will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.”

Johnson added that DC and his production company, Seven Bucks, “have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

In response, Gunn tweeted, “Love the Rock, and I’m always excited to see what he and Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”

Love @TheRock & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon. 🙏 https://t.co/NLwRqBVkd1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2022

