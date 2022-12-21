Search
ADANNE
Dwayne Johnson Says "Black Adam" Won't Be in 'First Chapter' of James Gunn-Led DC Universe

Black Adam’s journey in the DC Universe has been paused, Dwayne Johnson reveals in his Twitter post.

Per the actor, this was the outcome of his talk with DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, who decided that the anti-hero “will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.”

Johnson added that DC and his production company, Seven Bucks, “have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

In response, Gunn tweeted, “Love the Rock, and I’m always excited to see what he and Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”

Celebrity

Iyabo Ojo Shows Off New Man, Paul Okoye As She Rings in 45th Birthday

Iyabo Ojo is ringing in her 45th birthday with a special touch; showing off the Igbo man that has captured her heart.
R. Kelly’s Former Manager Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Shooting Threat

Complex is reporting that Donnell Russell, a former manager of...
BREAKING: Okupe resigns as Peter Obi’s campaign DG

The Director-General of the Labour Party Campaign Council, Dr....
Ronaldo having a ‘hard time’ after Messi wins World Cup

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is “having a hard time”...

Iyabo Ojo Shows Off New Man, Paul Okoye As She Rings in 45th Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Iyabo Ojo is ringing in her 45th birthday with a special touch; showing off the Igbo man that has captured her heart.
R. Kelly’s Former Manager Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Shooting Threat

ADANNE -
Complex is reporting that Donnell Russell, a former manager of R. Kelly, has been sentenced to one year in prison for stirring a shooter at...
BREAKING: Okupe resigns as Peter Obi’s campaign DG

Emmanuel Offor -
The Director-General of the Labour Party Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe has resigned his position. The development was contained in a letter he addressed to...
