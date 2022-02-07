Dwayne Johnson Reconsiders Support for Joe Rogan Over N-Word Controversy

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has reconsidered his support for Joe Rogan amid the ongoing Spotify drama.

This comes after singer India Arie shared a clip of Rogan using the N-word and other racial slurs over the course of 12 years, stirring controversy that got Johnson. Now the actor, which previously and very publicly supported Rogan, is taken aback by it all.

“You’re a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power,” author Don Winslow tweeted at Johnson. “Have you actually listened to this man’s many racist statements about Black people?”

“Thank you so much for this,” Johnson responded. “I hear you as well as everyone here 100%. I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me.”

