We all absolutely love Dwayne Johnson.

The actor-wrestler and now, rapper, took to his Instagram to share a stunning video in which he reintroduces himself.

“My name is Dwayne, but they call me,” he captioned the clip which features some of the key roles he has played, his rap debut, and his much-anticipated role as Black Adam, and much more.

Watch him:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...