Dwayne Johnson Gifts His Mother a Car for Christmas

Dwayne Johnson knows how to spread the love and largesse especially during the Christmas season as he just gifted his mother a brand new car.

The actor a s box office king posted the adorable video of the moment his mother saw her surprise via his Instagram page.

Dwayne Johnson noted that his mother was shocked, got in a few ugly cries and then overwhelmed with joy when she got her gift.

He added that he was so grateful that he could do this for his mother especially because she has had one “helluva life” and he doesn’t take it for granted neither does she.

