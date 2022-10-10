Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Accepted the Baby Fans Surfed to Him at a Press Event

A video is making rounds showing the moment fans at a Black Adam press event handed a baby over to Dwayne Johnson.

The video stirred mixed reactions online, with many people saying that the baby should never have been there in the first place.

“People do cry and they hand me things,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the clip. “I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby. … Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift.”

He continued, “This beautiful, seren, present and trusting angel is Luciana. One day, I bet she’ll inspire all those around her. And whatever this moment meant for her emotional father – means it meant something special for me too.”

No matter how adorable the moment seems, some people aren’t happy with it.

One person said, “The baby has no idea what’s happening.” And another added: “what sane person lets this many people touch & transfer energy onto their newborn? + why tf is a baby in this crowd anyway? what happened to the plandemic? just why.”

See the reactions:

