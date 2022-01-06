Duncan Mighty Shares Photos from Hospital Bed After Surviving Ghastly Accident

Thursday, January 6, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Duncan Mighty has reasons to be grateful to God after surviving a ghastly motor accident that could have claimed his life.

The singer revealed that he was involved in a car accident on the 2nd of January on Hsi way to Uyo, as the car he was traveling in drove into a river after a trailer with a failed brake hit it.

Duncan Mighty stated that driving into the river was the last thing he remembered and only woke up to find himself bandaged up in the hospital.

He thanked the youths if the community where the accident occurred for rescuing him and the others he was traveling with as he shared a phot from his hospital bed.

