Dubai-Based Twitter Chef Apologizes to Erica Nlewedim and the Women He Slut-Shamed

The Lazy Chef has begun his apology tour.

The Dubai-based Twitter chef recently hosted DJ Cuppy, stirring heartwarming reactions from Nigerians who applauded him for his hustle. But it wasn’t long before folks unearthed his history: apparently, he slut-shamed another Dubai-based Nigerian, a woman, and and Erica Nlewedim, during the latter’s stay in the Big Brother Naija house. Recently, he publicly asked to cook for Erica, and fans who knew him too well reminded him of all the nasty things he said about her.

Which is why he is now apologising.

“@EricaNlewedim, during your stay in the big brother house, a lot of us said despicable things about you and whatever went on in the house. I, in particular slut shamed you. I acknowledge that and I apologize genuinely. I’m sorry. Accept my sincere apology,” he said.

And to the other Nigerian woman (@omohtee12), he said: “Hey @omohtee12 I’m apologizing to you again. I acknowledge that I hurt you with my words from 2018 and 2019 respectively, I apologize genuinely. I’m sorry.”

See his posts:

