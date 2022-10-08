Dua Lipa Sets the Records Straight About Her Relationship With Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa has now addressed the rumors making rounds that she is dating Trevor Noah.

Recall that they were pictured together in New York City shortly after the show host announced that he was retiring from hosting late-night shows.

Now, in a chat with Charli XCX on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the singer said she’s not seeing anyone at this point in time.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” said the 27-year-old pop star, per Billboard. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

She went on to tell Charli that she sees the value in being in a relationship. “When you find someone that really softens you and calms you down,” Dua added. “It makes a big difference!”

See the photo that got everyone talking:

Trevor Noah & dua lipa dating gotta be the most unreal r/ship rn💀.ain’t no way these two are dating fr. Gotta be a contract or sum. pic.twitter.com/X6hiWHKn8M — 🧛🏾 (@yovrfavcumstain) September 29, 2022

