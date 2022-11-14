Monday, November 14, 2022
Dua Lipa Says She Won’t Perform at World Cup because of Qatar ‘Human Rights’ Issues

Dua Lipa has announced that she will not be performing at the World Cup event slated to happen in Qatar later this month.

Posting on her social media, she cited the human rights issues ongoing in the middle east country, saying:

“I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar. I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

See her post:

