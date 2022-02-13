D’Tigress Defeat Mali, Qualify For FIBA World Cup

The D’Tigress stunned Mali 73-69 on Sunday afternoon to qualify for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian side maintained their momentum from the win against France on Friday and dictated the pace of the game. They came back from a set down to defeat their fellow West Africans and book a ticket place for the competition billed for September in Australia.

Nigeria lost the first set 20-22 at the Ranko Žeravica Sports Hall, Belgrade but rallied back, just like they did against France, from a 2-points deficit in the first quarter, to stun the Malians.

