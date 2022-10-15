DSTV Nigeria Celebrates Olu Jacobs in New Documentary,’Doyen of Nollywood’

DSTV Nigeria is making sure that Olu Jacobs gets his roses while he can still smell them.

The cable television network is celebrating the Veteran Nollywood actor in a documentary, ‘Doyen of Nollywood: Celebrating Olu Jacobs at 80.

The Femi Odugbemi directed flick which aired on DSTV channels, Africa Magic Showcase, 151 and Africa Magic Urban 153 on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15, respectively, features interviews from people closet and dearest to Olu Jacobs. A repeat broadcast is set to air on DSTV channel 151 on October 24 by 10:00pm.

