DSS releases Fani-Kayode

News

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been released by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The secret service also asked Fani-Kayode to report back to its facility on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, the secret service invited the Director of Special Projects and New Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for questioning and grilled him for about seven hours.

The APC chieftain had appeared at DSS office in Abuja to answer questions on the allegations he made about some army generals plotting with some presidential candidates to scuttle the 2023 general elections and carry out a coup against the government.

Earlier Monday, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed that Fani-Kayode had reported at the headquarters of the secret service.

The DSS spokesperson had explained in a statement that the former minister reported to the service at 9:00am in response to the invitation extended to him.

“Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has been with the DSS since 9am today 13/02/23 in response to the invitation extended to him by the Service,” Afunanya said.

This comes about two days after Fani-Kayode alleged that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had a secret meeting with some army generals.

