DSS raises alarm over plans to disrupt Governorship polls

Politics

There are “orchestrated plans” by some persons to cause a total breakdown of law and order and disrupt the scheduled elections in parts of the Federation, the Department of State Services (DSS) has said.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Wednesday, however, warned the individuals or groups no matter how highly placed they are to abort such plans.

The secret service therefore cautioned political players to be law-abiding as Nigerians head to the polls for the governorship and state assemblies’ elections.

The DSS said it is committed to the safety and security of citizens who may wish to go out to exercise their civic responsibility.

“All and sundry are, therefore, enjoined to abide by the rules of engagement particularly the Electoral Act and extant guidelines,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the governorship and state house of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 11.

In a statement on Wednesday night, INEC spokesman, Festus Okoye, said the elections will now hold on Saturday, March 18.

