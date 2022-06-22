DSS operatives arrest INEC staff over alleged extortion

INEC confirmed the arrest on Tuesday via a statement issued by its Public Affairs Officer in the state, Geraldine Ekelemu.

According to the electoral body, the staff, a security guard was nabbed for allegedly extorting unsuspecting members of the public.

Though the affected personnel’s identity was not revealed, it was gathered that he was attached to INEC’s office in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Ekelemu stated that INEC has zero-tolerance for acts of extortion by its staff and would ensure that the security agencies investigate the allegation against the guard and any other allegations of illegality by its officials to ensure that every infraction is redressed and punished.

This is even as she urged members of the public to avoid acts of desperation that could render them vulnerable to fraudsters, adding that INEC offices in Rivers State are open and attending to potential registrants while registration is also ongoing in designated locations in some wards on a rotational basis.

Apart from the ongoing voter registration exercise, INEC also began the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards for those who sought transfers, who have lost their cards in Rivers.