Noble Igwe has revealed that drugs are seen as no big deal within the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The fashion and lifestyle creative stated this in reaction to the arrest of popular skit maker and comedian, De General.

Through his Twitter handle, the father of two made known that drugs are commonplace and readily available to those in the entertainment sphere.

He tweeted; ” Drugs are like finger foods within the Nigerian entertainment space.”

