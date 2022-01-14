Drug Links: NDLEA grills Obi Cubana

The chairman of Cubana Group of Companies, Mr Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, on Thursday visited the headquarters of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Obi Cubana spent about four hours at the NDLEA’s headquarters, though the agency did not reveal why he came.

Thursday’s invite comes months after Cubana was grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over unspecified dealings,

The Hotel magnate was said to have arrived the NDLEA premises at about 9am based on invitation over some foreign transactions involving payments and transfer of huge foreign currencies that needed clarifications but was allowed to go home at about 1.30pm

A source disclosed that for the NDLEA to invite such a notable businessman and ‘interact’ with him for long there may be likelihood of certain allegations.

On report that the invite may not be un-connected to suspicion of financial dealings with some convicted drug dealers in the past, the source said, he doesn’t know.

There are reports that suspicious payments were made into Cubana’s account by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria and India and this may be some of the reasons behind his invitation.

