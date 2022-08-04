Driver Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father in Hit-And-Run Receives One-Year Sentence

New reports have confirmed that the man who previously pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s father was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the driver, identified as Charles Polevich, has been sentenced to serve a year behind bars on Wednesday. His license will be suspended for a period of six months and he will be required to pay a fine of $5,000.

Complex adds that Polevich previously pleaded guilty to the charges of the crime that happened in February 2021 in New York. He also admitted to evidence tampering.

While Nicki hasn’t publicly addressed this story, she shared a touching birthday tribute to her late father on Instagram last year, saying she missed him “so so much.”

