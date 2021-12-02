Dreamdoll Celebrates Becoming a First-time Home Owner

Dreamdoll just closed the sale of her first home and has more than enough reasons to celebrate.

The artist shared on her latest feat on Instagram with her teeming fans, revealing that for the first time in her life, she now owns a home.

She posted photos from the house stating that after paying thousands of dollars in mortgage for years, she finally has her own home.

She thanked everyone who came through for her on the journey especially her realtor who was patient with her during t her 2-year search for the perfect home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...