Draya Michele Wants Back on Her SavageXFenty Deal Following Being Dropped in 2020

Draya Michele is hoping to get a fresh start with Rihanna’s SavageXFenty brand in 2022.

The reality TV star, actress and mother was dropped from repping the brand back in 2020 following her comments on Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting incident.

During a podcast where she was a guest, Draya made a joke referencing the situation when she said love was what drove Tory to shoot Megan and she would love a man like that for herself.

Her comment on the podcast went viral and shortly afterwards she was removed from branding materials for SavagexFenty.

She later apologised for her comment, noting that she doesn’t glorify domestic violence but was only trying to be funny.

On her Instagram stories, Draya shared her wish to have the deal back on the table though confessed it was wishful thinking on her part.

