Drake’s Son, Adonis Graham Shows Off Artistic Talent

Drake’s son, Adonis Graham is quite the talented little chap.

Asides from being multi-lingual, the kid is quite the budding artist as evidenced by several videos on his Mum’s Instagram stories.

Sophia Brussax posted a number of videos of her little man which she shares with rapper, Drake, getting into his artist zone.

She posted videos of Adonis using her eye shadow pallette and brush as his instruments while her face served as his canvas.

Sophia noted that she was trying to encourage her son’s artistic talents and almost lost an eye in the whole process but you only live once, so there his nothing.

