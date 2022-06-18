Saturday, June 18, 2022
Drake to Those Who Don’t Like His New Album: ‘It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet’

Drake has some words for folks who are talking shit about his latest offering.

Recall that the rapper dropped a surprise album on Thursday night – Honestly, Nevermind. And while many fans loved it, some didn’t connect with it and took to their social media to say unkind and negative things about his music.

Well, the rapper has a reply for them.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet,” Drake says in a clip shared on Instagram. “That’s what we do! We wait for you to catch up,” he said. “We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!”

Watch him:

