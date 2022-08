Drake is about ready for a change in his overall personality as he has switched things up on the looks department.

The rapper showed off his new slick hairstyle which features a way texture and even showed fans the behind-the-scene clip of getting it done.

Drake posed a question to his fans on the TL, asking for a name to go along with his new looks as he posed for the camera.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...