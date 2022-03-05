Drake Slammed With Lawsuit for Copyright Infringement Over “In My Feelings” and “Nice for What”

Drake has been dragged to court again, for the third time, over his hits “In My Feelings” and “Nice for What.”

Recall that Samuel Nicholas III—a musician going by Sam Skully—previously sued the rapper for copyright infringement. Both cases were dropped.

Now, Complex reports that Skully says that parts of his 2000 song “Roll Call (Instrumental)” were sampled and used in the Scorpion album cuts; both “In My Feelings” and “Nice for What” which were produced by BlaqNmilD.

He claims that BlaqNmilD used the exact sample in additional records he crafted for other artists. However, BlaqNmilD’s team has said that the producer and Skully used the same sample from the 1986 song “Drag Rap (Triggerman)” by Queens rap duo the Showboys.

“It is this song, ‘Drag Rap (Triggerman),’ that Adam had indeed sampled for the compositions in question,” BlaqNmilD’s manager Craig E. Baylis said. “The Showboys will attest that Adam ensured that they were contacted for all proper clearances. Our question is, has the plaintiff done the same?”

We can’t wait to see how this one pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...