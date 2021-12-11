Drake Shares Moments from His Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Kanye West

Drake is yet to get off the high of the Larry Hoover Benefit Concert he did with Kanye West on Thursday, December 9.

The rapper shared numerous photos which captured moments of his performance with Ye on stage via his Instagram stories.

Feeling himself after such an incredible night, Drake captioned his post,

“And that’s why I’m…seven o clock that’s prime tim.. heaven watch gid calling from the hotlines…why he keep giving me hit lines? I’m a star how could I not shine? How many ladies in the house? How many ladies in the house without a spouse???”

