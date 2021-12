Drake is a proud dad.

The rapper took to his Instagram to share a video of himself playing with his 4-year-old son, Adonis. The black-and-white clip shows sitting on the floor as the child rolls around and over him while giggling uncontrollably.

“I’m gonna get up, I’m gonna out of this,” Drake says, as he lifts himself up and lets out a laugh.

“Merry Christmas From The Gang 🤞🏽💖”, the Certified Lover Boy artist captioned the post.

