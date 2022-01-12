Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Drake Responds to Woman’s Plan to Sue Him Over Putting Hot Sauce in Condom

No one is about to play with Aubrey Graham aka Drake aka Champagne Papi not especially in the new year.

The rapper and father of one has responded to alleged plans made by a mystery woman to sue him over contamination his used condom.

Drake took to his Instagram page to post a new photo of himself and directed a subtle shade as the claimant in question, stating that she could have her 15 minutes of fame.

“You can have your 15 minutes of fame. I take the other 23 hours and 45 minutes.

Recall that the internet went into an overdrive after news made the rounds that a certain woman was making plans to sue Drake for putting hot sauce in his used condom after they engaged in consensual sex.

