Drake Reportedly Signs $400 Million Deal With Universal Music Group

Drake has reportedly landed a major deal with Universal Music Group that’s valued as high as $400 million.

Variety reported that this has been confirmed in the UMG’s Q1 earnings call, even though an official figure hasn’t been revealed. However, insiders have pointed to the $400 million amount, which is said could be even higher.

One source described the deal as “LeBron-sized.”

Recall that Drake was previously signed to Cash Money via the UMG-owned Republic Records, and later re-signed to UMG with the new deal, which covers recordings, publishing, merchandise, and “visual media projects.”

Speaking about his weight in the industry, and attorney in the music industry said: “Drake has the bargaining power to negotiate a net profit split with the best deal terms and a humongous advance up front.”

It is no longer clear the kind of relationship Drake has with Young Money/Cash Money (also owned by UMG). And Complex speculates that he has completed his obligations in his previous UMG contract.

