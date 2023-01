Drake is thankful.

The Toronto rapper shared some tribute to rapper Fabolous, who he said changed the face of the game and influenced people like him.

The photos he shared included images of Fabolous were a New Jersey Nets jersey, oversized white t-shirt, durag, and a backward-fitted cap.

“Wouldn’t be anywhere without this guy real shit @myfabolouslife,” Drake wrote. “Was really just taking in how much you influenced everything for me.”

