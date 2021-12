Drake wants to remember Virgil Abloh forever.

The Toronto rapper paid tribute to Virgil Abloh with a new tattoo, and from the photos making rounds on social media, the tattoo is based on a 2018 photo of Abloh throwing a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway.

This comes days after the fashion giant died at age 41 after a private battle with cancer.

See the ink job:

