Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Drake Makes History as Artiste with Most Top 5 Songs on Hot 100

Drake has scored another major career feat and made history as the artist with the highest number of top 5 hits on the Hot 100.

The singer and rapper surpassed The Beatles to earn the top spot, thanks to his recent collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, ‘Staying Alive’.

Drake shared the good news via his Instagram page on Tuesday morning, following the announcement by Chart Data and Billboard.

