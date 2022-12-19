Drake Loses $1 Million on World Cup Final Betting

Drake reportedly lost a $1 million bet on the World Cup final, even though he chose Argentina, which won the cup.

Per Complex, the rapper posted on his Instagram on Saturday night that he placed his bet in the 1×2 market, which doesn’t account for extra time.

But then, France’s Kylian Mbappé tied the game 3-3 with a penalty kick in extra time, before Argentina won the 4-2 penalty shootout.

See the report:

Drake lost his $1M #FIFAWorldCup bet due to Kylian Mbappé’s last-minute goal before the penalty shootout. pic.twitter.com/MyAlzz561d — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 18, 2022

