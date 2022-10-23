Drake is Working on a Joint Album With 21 Savage

Drake and 21 Savage reportedly have confirmed that they are working on a joint album which they’ve decided to title, Her Loss.

The album will be out on October 28, and this comes shortly after they dropped the visuals for their single, “Jimmy Cooks,” a collaboration that sprang from Drake’s LP Honestly, Nevermind.

The duo collaborated on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy track “Knife Talk,” and Drake appeared on 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now,” from his and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II.

See their Jimmy Cooks video:

