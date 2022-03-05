Drake is Seeking Temporary Restraining Order Against an Alleged Stalker

Drake is reportedly taking legal actions against Mesha Collins—a 29-year-old woman who has been accused of stalking the rapper over the years.

Per Complex, the rapper has requested a temporary restraining order against Collins, who was arrested back in 2017 for trespassing on Drizzy’s Hidden Hills property.

The outlet adds: “Since then, the woman has allegedly showed up at Drake’s residence on multiple occasions and has threatened Drake’s life and the lives of his family. Drake’s attorney Larry Stein also claims the woman sent him a series of emails last month, one of which stated that Drake should “put a bullet through your head now bitch.””

If Drake’s request is granted, she will be banned from contacting Drake; his son, Adonis; as well as his mother, Sandy Graham; and father, Dennis Graham.

